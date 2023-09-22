Auburn hasn't offered Dylan Vickerson yet, but he feels it could be coming soon.

The four-star wide receiver out of Fairburn, Ga., was on campus Saturday, watching Auburn take on Samford in its homecoming game. His recent conversations with secondary coach Zac Etheridge and wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis prompted the game day visit, as the 2025 prospect begins to truly explore programs.

What would an offer from the Tigers mean to him?

"A lot, I grew up watching them," Vickerson said. "They weren’t first on my list, but after this visit, I ain’t gonna lie, they moved up a lot."