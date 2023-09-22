Four-star WR hearing from AU 'a lot'
Auburn hasn't offered Dylan Vickerson yet, but he feels it could be coming soon.
The four-star wide receiver out of Fairburn, Ga., was on campus Saturday, watching Auburn take on Samford in its homecoming game. His recent conversations with secondary coach Zac Etheridge and wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis prompted the game day visit, as the 2025 prospect begins to truly explore programs.
What would an offer from the Tigers mean to him?
"A lot, I grew up watching them," Vickerson said. "They weren’t first on my list, but after this visit, I ain’t gonna lie, they moved up a lot."
Right now, Vickerson is hearing from programs like Tennessee, Miami, UCF and Missouri the most, as his offer list grows closer to 20 schools. Auburn's been talking with him a lot over the last month, with the contact period for 2025 recruits opening up in August.
"I just had to come check it out," Vickerson said, "It was good, I really liked it, I liked the atmosphere. Everybody in here, they treated me with respect, I liked the hospitality here. I liked it a lot and just looking forward to coming back."
Both Etheridge and Davis have expressed interest in Vickerson on both sides of the ball. Although he's listed as a wide receiver, the 6-foot-3 Georgia native can also play defensive back.
"Coach Zac (Etheridge), Coach (Marcus) Davis, they’ve been on me a lot, they’ve been on me heavy," Vickerson said. "They led me here to the game. I was kicking it with them, I liked it a lot."
Vickerson might return to Auburn next week for the Georgia game and has plans to visit Miami, UCF and Virginia this fall as well.