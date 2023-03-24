He's the fourth member of the Tigers' 2024 class, joining A'Mon Lane , Jayden Lewis and Walker White .

The No. 1 running back in the state of Alabama, J'Marion Burnette , committed to Auburn Friday. He chose the Tigers over programs like Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and Alabama.

Burnette, from Andalusia, Ala., was last on campus for Auburn's Junior Day in late January. Even though running backs coach Carnell Williams wasn't in attendance, it didn't affect his opinion of Auburn.

One coach did stick out to him during his visit, though.

"I enjoyed Coach Freeze, I enjoyed Coach Freeze a lot," Burnette said following the visit.

Through his first three years at Andalusia High, Burnette totaled over 4,000 yards rushing and 30 touchdowns. An injury prevented him from playing in the final two games of Andalusia's state championship run, but the running back played a crucial role in putting the Bulldogs in a position to win it all.