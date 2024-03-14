From the favorite to land him to the one that did. Auburn picked up a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Tavaris Dice Thursday, as the Tigers begin a busy spring of important recruiting battles. He's the eighth member to hop on board in the Tigers' 2025 class, which is ranked No. 7 in the country. "Auburn has done everything right," Dice said on why he picked Auburn. "They have treated me and my family right, I'm just blessed to be a part of the family."

Tavaris Dice has committed to Auburn. (Rivals.com)

