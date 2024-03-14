Four-star OL commits to Tigers
From the favorite to land him to the one that did.
Auburn picked up a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Tavaris Dice Thursday, as the Tigers begin a busy spring of important recruiting battles.
He's the eighth member to hop on board in the Tigers' 2025 class, which is ranked No. 7 in the country.
"Auburn has done everything right," Dice said on why he picked Auburn. "They have treated me and my family right, I'm just blessed to be a part of the family."
Dice is rated as the No. 29 offensive lineman in the country and has been a high priority for the Tigers for a while.
Auburn beat out the rest of Dice's top eight, which consisted of Georgia, Miami, Florida, Missouri, LSU, North Carolina State and USC. Even with those other seven schools on the board, there never was another program that Dice visited more than Auburn.
He visited four times in the fall for games inside Jordan Hare Stadium, before visiting once again in mid-January and finally at the beginning of February before the dead period.
The most recent visit was one of the most important ones for Dice, who took in the sights of Auburn's campus with his family beside him.
"I wanted them to see the culture, how they really treat me on the regular basis and the reason why I keep coming down here," Dice said back in February. "For them to be able to see that, that really made them happy."
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Fairburn, Ga., native is the second offensive lineman to commit to Auburn in the 2025 class, joining Spencer Dowland.
He also joins defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, linebacker Jakaleb Faulk, defensive back Devin Williams and tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson.