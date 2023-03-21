Four-star LB has 'best visit yet' at Auburn
Sterling Dixon is currently committed to Alabama, but Hugh Freeze and his staff are making him think hard about Auburn.
The 4-star linebacker returned to Auburn on Monday to watch spring practice.
“They coming,” Dixon said about Auburn. “They on the come up. They’re making a big push, they’re making it hard for me to just sign with Alabama. I love it, it’s pretty cool.”
Dixon has made the trip to Auburn a few times, but this one topped the others for him.
“I got to talk to my position coach (Josh Aldridge), Coach Freeze, Coach (Zac) Etheridge and they showed me a lot of love,” Dixon said. “This was my best visit yet.”
Auburn’s staff is recruiting Dixon as a will linebacker, and Dixon can see himself playing for Ron Roberts’ defense.
“He’s a great person, Dixon said. “I love the way he uses guys. He’s very multiple, he can do just a lot of stuff. I love him as a person and a coach as well.”
There isn’t a head coach that the Mobile Chrisitan product talks to more than Hugh Freeze. Freeze talks to Dixon “every day.”
That means a lot to Dixon.
“It is a big deal,” he said. “Not a lot of head coaches really try to contact you or just stay on the phone with you and stay in touch with you and see what you got going on. I love him.”
“It tells me that I’m a high priority.”
Dixon, from Mobile, Ala. is also being heavily courted by LSU and he visited Baton Rouge the week prior.
The 6-foot-3 and 211-pound linebacker also has offers from Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.
Dixon, the No. 13 player in the state of Alabama, has plans to return to Auburn both for A-Day and in the fall to see Jordan-Hare Stadium in action.
“I know the game atmosphere gonna be crazy,” he said. “I’m gonna just enjoy it.”