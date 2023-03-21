Sterling Dixon is currently committed to Alabama, but Hugh Freeze and his staff are making him think hard about Auburn.

The 4-star linebacker returned to Auburn on Monday to watch spring practice.

“They coming,” Dixon said about Auburn. “They on the come up. They’re making a big push, they’re making it hard for me to just sign with Alabama. I love it, it’s pretty cool.”

Dixon has made the trip to Auburn a few times, but this one topped the others for him.

“I got to talk to my position coach (Josh Aldridge), Coach Freeze, Coach (Zac) Etheridge and they showed me a lot of love,” Dixon said. “This was my best visit yet.”