Since his last visit to Auburn, a lot has changed for Jeremiah Beaman. He was last on campus in early September for the Mercer game, before returning Friday for a spring visit. He met with the new coaching staff, saw a revamped practice and got his first look at the Tigers' new football facility. "This was my first time seeing the new facility, so I’ve just been enjoying it," Beaman said. "I got to talk to all the new coaches, defensive coordinator, got to talk to the d-line coach. Really just enjoyed it and I got to see a bunch of my brothers that go here."

Jeremiah Beaman visited Auburn Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Beaman is referencing current defensive players Jayson Jones, Jeffrey M'Ba and Enyce Sledge, guys that Beaman knows well. Occasionally, he'll be training alongside Jones at Step-by-Step Training in Birmingham. Having that relationship with someone already at Auburn provides excellent insight, especially for what it's like being coached by defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. "I just like his style," Beaman said of Garrett. "I talk to Jayson about him. Everything Jayson (Jones) has said, I’ve seen in person." Beaman likes Garrett's approach to coaching, as the two continue to develop a relationship. Garrett's talked with Beaman about how he sees the 6-foot-4 defensive lineman fitting in with the Tigers' system. "They said I’d probably be an in-betweener, like I’d have to go to the five-tech, four tech, probably go to a 4-I, 5-I, see what fits me," Beaman said. "Cause he says he doesn’t know how much bigger I’m gonna get. How much size, how much length I’m gonna get. So right now, probably be a 4-I or a 5."