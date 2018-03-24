AUBURN | Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) tight end Nikolas Ognenovic doesn’t have an offer from Auburn. Not yet, at least.
That could change in the coming weeks.
“They are going to come down in the spring,” Ognenovic said. “They want to see my competitiveness, see how I perform in pads. They are going to continue to watch me and continue to stay in contact with me.
“They said that I fit the spot and they would love to have me. They love that I have soft hands and my ability to block. They like that I high-point the ball.”
Ognenovic, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 235 pounds, visited Auburn for the first time on Saturday. He met and spoke with Auburn tight ends coach Larry Porter.
“It’s wonderful and beautiful,” Ognenovic said. “It has great tradition and it’s a really nice play to be. It feels like a family. They are showing a lot of love.”
Ognenovic hopes Auburn shows up with an offer. If so, the Tigers would be an instant contender.
“They’d definitely be near the top, if not at the top,” Ognenovic said.
Ognenovic plans to return to Auburn in the fall.
“I plan on coming back,” he said. “I love Coach Porter. We are continuing to build a relationship. He wants me back up here maybe to watch a game.”
Ognenovic has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Pitt, Syracuse, Rutgers, Indiana, South Florida and Central Michigan. He plans to visit Pitt, Syracuse and Boston College next weekend.