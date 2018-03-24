AUBURN | Cardinal Gibbons (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) tight end Nikolas Ognenovic doesn’t have an offer from Auburn. Not yet, at least.

That could change in the coming weeks.

“They are going to come down in the spring,” Ognenovic said. “They want to see my competitiveness, see how I perform in pads. They are going to continue to watch me and continue to stay in contact with me.

“They said that I fit the spot and they would love to have me. They love that I have soft hands and my ability to block. They like that I high-point the ball.”