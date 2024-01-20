AUBURN | Wes Flanigan was a standout player for Auburn from 1993-97 scoring 1,228 career points. He served as an assistant coach under Bruce Pearl for the previous five seasons.

“It’ll be fun. A little chippy. A little talk. But at the end of the day, that’s still my brother and that’s how it’s going to be,” said Jaylin Williams, who was a teammate of Allen the past four years and was recruited by Wes out of Nahunta, Ga., in the 2019 class.

Auburn senior Chris Moore’s friendship with Allen goes back even further with the pair growing up in Arkansas and competing against each other in high school and AAU.

“Me and Al have a long history. I've known him since I was a little, little kid,” said Moore. “It's going to be fun playing against him. This will be one of my fifth or sixth times playing against him in an actual game.

“Me and him might get a little chippy; we might do a little talking. It's going to be all love at the end of the day. He's my brother, and he's always going to be my brother.”

In addition to the return of the Flanigans, the game will also mark the first-ever matchup between Auburn and Ole Miss when both are ranked.

It should be a packed and rowdy Neville Arena as the 13th-ranked Tigers host the 22nd-ranked Rebels.

“I hope that our students remember that those guys both graduated from Auburn,” said Pearl. “They're both Auburn men, and to take that into consideration. Because I'd rather have them treated as Auburn men — and opponents — than any animosity about the transfer.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.