No Auburn players were taken in the first round for the eighth time in the last nine years, but there was a player drafted in each subsequent round until the seventh.

Five Tigers were selected including two by the Green Bay Packers, the most draft picks since six in 2020.

AUBURN | It was a busy two days for former Auburn players in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It got started early on Friday when the Seattle Seahawks selected defensive end Derick Hall with the sixth pick of the second round, 37th overall.

Hall finished his Auburn career with 147 tackles, 29.5 tackles-for-loss and 19.5 sacks.

“It's just a blessing and an honor to be in this position,” Hall told AuburnTigers.com. “I definitely won't take this for granted, having this opportunity. Because less than one percent of the world gets an opportunity to play this game at a national level and call themselves professional in what they do.

“I'm overjoyed. I'm blessed and honored. As always, Auburn Family, thank you and War Eagle.”

Tank Bigsby also heard his name called on day two as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected the running back with the 25th pick of the third round, No. 88 overall.

Bigsby finished his Auburn career with 2,903 rushing yards, which is seventh all-time, and 25 touchdowns on 540 carries.

“When I got that phone call, my heart dropped," said Bigsby. "It's like it really happened. It's amazing. It's a feeling I will never forget. Everything from July to mid-January to now, the stress just dropped. Knowing where I'm going to be at, knowing where I can go to work at, knowing my team. It's a blessing.”

Day three got started with Colby Wooden going to the Packers with the 14th pick of the fourth round, No. 116 overall.

Playing both defensive end and defensive tackle at Auburn, Wooden totaled 152 tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss and 17 sacks in his four-year career.

“It was amazing. I'm blessed and honored to go to such a historic, accomplished program, the OGs of the league, to learn so much,” said Wooden. “I'm blessed and highly favored. Go Pack!”

Next up was Owen Pappoe who was taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the 33rd pick of the fifth round, No. 168 overall. The linebacker had 256 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss and eight sacks over four seasons as a Tiger.

Anders Carlson joined Wooden with the Packers after being selected with the 30th pick of the sixth round, No. 207 overall.

Carlson, whose older bother Daniel Carlson is the starting kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders, finished with 79 field goals made and 410 points scored in his career. Both rank second all-time to his brother.

A number of former Auburn players are expected to sign free agent contracts or a accept a camp invitation including outside linebacker Eku Leota, tight end John Samuel Shenker, wide receiver Shedrick Jackson and offensive linemen Killian Zierer and Brandon Council.