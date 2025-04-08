Five-star LSU commit talks Big Cat visit

"It was smooth," Keys said. "I got a chance to chill with some of the guys. Had fun coming back, chill with some of the guys. Did I see myself in the locker room in the future if something changed? That's pretty much what it is."

The five-star wide receiver returned to Auburn's campus for the first time since January over the weekend, as Keys was in town to see a Saturday scrimmage.

If something changes, he wants to explore every option.

Tristen Keys committed to LSU last month, but that hasn't stopped him from taking more visits.

During the scrimmage, Keys got to see his friend and fellow Mississippi native Deuce Knight take some snaps.

"Man, I had fun watching my boy go out there," Keys said. "Hopefully it turns out like that in the future. He can rip that ball."

Keys continued to touch on his relationship with the true freshman Knight.

"Me and him got connections," he said. "We have played together before. It went pretty good. It went really well. It turned out great for the both of us. And just seeing him out here, even better. I see he's put a little weight on him, I know he can spin the ball...We don't really talk ball a lot, but he wants me. He'll say something slick here and there."

Knight was part of the reason why Keys decided to visit Saturday, but so was wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Just getting down here to see those guys, create more networks, create more connections, get a feel for them and just try to see where I see myself," Keys said. "Coach Davis, I like how he's young, energetic. He'll talk life with you, not just ball. So, just having a coach like that, because that's the coach that I would want. I want a coach that we're not just talking about ball, but we're talking about life and stuff like that."

Does Auburn have a shot with the LSU commit?

"LSU, they produce the best, that's why I committed," Keys said. "But, yeah, I feel like they (Auburn) have a chance."

Keys plans to officially visit Auburn, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas A&M.