"I ain’t really think the game was gonna be that close, I thought it was gonna be a blowout," Bolden said. "They ended up keeping it close and that made me look at [Auburn] a little different."

The five-star safety currently committed to Florida State was in Auburn over the weekend for an official visit. Although Auburn came up short of upsetting the No. 1 team in the country, the fight showed by the Tigers caught his attention.

This past weekend was Bolden's first visit since Big Cat Weekend, which almost put Auburn over the top on decision day, especially because of head coach Hugh Freeze. What Bolden saw from Freeze on Saturday is something he'll take back with him to his hometown of Buford, Ga.

"Coach Freeze, that’s not even his kids that he brought here," Bolden said. "He really only brought portal kids and the end of the 2023 class, I feel like you give him a whole year to bring in his own class, I feel like they’ll be real scary, for sure."

When it came to the game itself, Bolden took note of the play by safety Jaylin Simpson, who intercepted a pass in the first quarter leading to Auburn points.

"That’s my same spot. If I come to Auburn, I’d be playing the same position he’s playing, free safety," Bolden said. "Just seeing him make all them plays, like who wouldn’t want to make all those plays? All the DBs making plays."

While on his visit, he also spent time with several coaches, players and other commits.

"They were just telling me how the program is special," Bolden said. "All the people around here letting me know how I’m really wanted. Even the people in the band knew me, that was just so crazy. Just walking around the campus being known like that, definitely gives you a special feeling for sure."