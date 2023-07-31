Kamarion Franklin couldn't make it to Auburn last week. Even with a slight bump in the road, the No. 11 player in the nation made it a point to log a trip to Auburn before the dead period hits August 1. He found himself on campus Monday, spending his time with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett and head coach Hugh Freeze. "Just got the feel of the atmosphere, got to talk and sit down, spend the day with Coach Garrett," Franklin said. "I enjoyed it. Got to talk to Coach Freeze one-on-one, spend time with him today. Just coming to get another feel."

Kamarion Franklin visited Auburn Monday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Franklin is essentially down to four schools: Auburn, Tennessee, Miami and Ole Miss. He's seen some of the other schools several times, so it was important for him to see Auburn again, along with Garrett. "He gets me, he understands me," Franklin said of Garrett. "He knows where I come from, I know where he comes from, we just connect real good." Auburn's message to Franklin is simple. "Huge priority. They’re trying to change the program," Franklin said. "They want me to be the face, they want me to come in and be the game changer, program changer." When it comes to his recruitment, there's a lot swirling around about Franklin. Programs like Miami and Tennessee are thought to have the edge, but Franklin likes where Auburn's at in his process. "Auburn’s like the underdog in my process," Franklin said. "Not a lot of people talk a lot about Auburn, but I feel good, strongly about Auburn."