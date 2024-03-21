Auburn got off to a sloppy start and turned the ball over 23 times in Johnnie Harris' NCAA Tournament debut Thursday, as the Tigers lost 69-59 at the hands of Arizona in Storrs, Conn.

The Tigers are still without a win in the Big Dance since 2016.

Auburn's lack of experience in the NCAA Tournament showed early in the first quarter, as the Tigers committed 10 turnovers and scored just eight points. Things hardly improved in the second quarter, with Auburn entering halftime trailing 27-19 and 17 total turnovers on the stat sheet.

Shots began falling with more efficiency in the third for Auburn, but unfortunately for the Tigers, the same held true for Arizona. The Wildcats were a little better from the field, too, shooting 45% compared to Auburn's 40% in the third.

The big difference? Three-pointers.

Arizona made four 3-pointers in the third quarter, extending its lead to as many as 17. Auburn finished the game 1-for-7 from deep, with the lone make from McKenna Eddings to cap off an 8-0 run which brought it back to single digits.

However, as Auburn hit shots in the fourth to try and bridge the gap, so did Arizona. The deficit was as low as five at one point in the fourth, but it never got closer and Auburn didn't lead at all.

Honesty Scott-Grayson led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points and fouled out in the fourth, finishing her Auburn career with 1,600 career points.

Auburn ends the season with a record of 20-12.