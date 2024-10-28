Fielding the future: Offense '26

Even though the 2025 class is closing in on signing day, it's never too early to look ahead. Let's take a look at a hypothetical lineup formed from some of Auburn's targets in the 2026 class. We'll start with offense, highlighting one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers and five offensive linemen. Note: This will not include any prospects currently committed to Auburn.

Cederian Morgan is a top target for Auburn at wide receiver for the 2026 class.

Quarterback — Jared Curtis The No. 13 player in the country recently backed off a Georgia pledge and is exploring his options more thoroughly. Auburn will get him on campus this weekend for the Vanderbilt game, as Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Alabama and South Carolina are all in contention. He's also got visits set to Oregon (Nov. 9), Georgia (Nov. 16), Ohio State (Nov. 23) and Alabama (Nov. 30) "I've been talking a lot with (OC Derrick Nix) and Hugh Freeze the last few days," Curtis told Rivals. "I can't wait to get up there and get a chance to talk more to Coach Freeze. They've been sending me some plays and I'm excited to get up there."

Running Back — Jonaz Walton Walton visited Auburn back in July for Big Cat Weekend and the Tigers are one of four programs sticking out to him early. Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama round out the other three for the four-star from Carrollton, Ga. He's logged game day visits to Florida, Alabama and Georgia this fall.

Tight End — Xavier Tiller Perhaps the top tight end target for Auburn, Tiller visited multiple times this summer and returned to Auburn in September for a game day visit. Ben Aigamaua's built up a strong relationship with Tiller, as have some other coaches. Louisville, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas A&M are considered some of the favorites right now and Tiller was at Texas A&M over the weekend.

Wide Receiver — Cederian Morgan An Alabama native that's quickly climbed the ranks as one of the top pass catchers in the country, Morgan has garnered the attention of several SEC programs, most notably the in-state rivals. Auburn's hosted him plenty of times and there's a good connection with the Tigers, especially with his former high school teammate Malcolm Simmons playing significant snaps for Auburn. Morgan is definitely a candidate to return next month for another visit.

Wide Receiver — Marquez Daniel Another in-state wideout just down the road, Daniel knows he's close to Auburn and so does Marcus Davis. It's the reason why the staff wanted him on campus every weekend back in September. He made the trip multiple times, but other programs like Florida, Tennessee and Texas have also caught his eye.

Wide Receiver — Devin Carter Rated as the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation, Carter was in Auburn back in September for the Arkansas game, his first visit to the Plains since the spring. Despite the outcome of the game, he liked what he saw from the receiving core on his visit. He's since logged game day visits to Alabama, LSU, Texas and Miami.

Offensive Line — Immanuel Iheanacho One of the biggest — figuratively and literally — offensive line prospects in the country, Iheanacho logged a multi-day visit to Auburn in the spring. Although he's not returned since, the Tigers continue their pursuit of the No. 4 player in the nation, as does Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Maryland, Tennessee and USC.

Offensive Line — Brandon Anderson It wasn't too long ago that Anderson committed to Tennessee, but there's still a significant amount of time until signing day for the 2026 class. Auburn could always make a strong push to change his mind and anything can happen. He was last on campus for Big Cat Weekend in July.

Offensive Line — Gabriel Osenda Osenda took his first visit to Auburn earlier this season, as the Chattanooga, Tenn., native made his way down to the Plains with his teammate and Auburn running back target Shekai Mills-Knight. He may return in the spring for a junior day if things between Osenda and Auburn pick up.

Offensive Line — Zykie Helton This one isn't exactly plausible at the moment, especially with Auburn being left out of Helton's top seven released earlier this week. However, he's one of the nation's top offensive line prospects and isn't far from the Plains. There's a lot of time left on the clock if Auburn made a strong push to back in contention for the former Alabama pledge.