"They’re getting a great football player, they’re getting a great person," Freeman said. "He’s genuine everyday, he’s the same guy. He loves football, he loves that practice field, he loves getting better. Obviously we’re gonna miss him as a football player when he leaves, but I’m gonna miss him just as a person because he’s just such a great inspiration and happy guy."

AuburnSports.com caught up with Fegans' head coach, Mark Freeman, to learn more about what Auburn's getting out of the Rivals100 safety.

The four-star safety out of Thompson High in Alabaster, Ala., became the newest member of a rapidly growing recruiting class of elite talent, picking Auburn over LSU, Clemson and Georgia.

Fegans has spent his entire high school career at Thompson, where he's appeared in the state title game all three years, winning two of them. However, before taking the field in a state title game, Fegans knows that the work begins well before December.

"The thing about him is he wants to be better," Freeman said. "He understands his mistakes. He’s just a really good football player. He’s the kind of player that if you put something into him, he knows that he’s better because of it. He’ll work to try to make it even better. He’s very, very, very coachable."

Last season, Fegans tallied 59 total tackles, two tackles for loss and seven interceptions, including two in the state title game.

"Tremendous football player, tremendous ability," Freeman said. "I think he’s getting better every year of his life and the sky is the limit."

One thing that sticks out to Freeman about his talented safety is the mentality that he carries with him.

"We pass each other in practice and we’ll fist bump, I’ll either ask him or he’ll ask me ‘How are you doing?" Freeman said. "The other one of us will say ‘We’re blessed.”

Freeman believes that Fegans' positive mentality stems from his parents.

"I’ve never seen where they were negative," Freeman said. "We lost the state championship and all they could talk about was ‘Coach, we got to get back. We got to get another chance to go get that.’ They’re just positive people that I think have got their priorities right. I think [Fegans] probably gets it from his mom and dad. Just one of those rare people you get to coach every once and a while."