Jakaleb Faulk is getting close to a decision. The 6-foot-3 linebacker out of Highland Home, Ala., is down to Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Clemson. He'll make his decision August 21 during school, but before he does that, took one last trip to Auburn for Big Cat Weekend. "It was way better than I expected," Faulk said. "Actually got some bonding time with a couple people out here. They’re all about family and I got to meet a lot of people today. It was just a good experience overall."

Jakaleb Faulk will decide between Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Clemson August 21. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Faulk, who's the younger brother of current Auburn player Keldric Faulk, is all too familiar with the Tigers and their coaching staff. They were the ones that flipped his brother from Florida State to Auburn last December. Now, Hugh Freeze is trying to get Jakaleb to the Plains as well. The two have known each other for a while, but Saturday set itself apart from Jakaleb's previous visits. "The way Coach Freeze jumped in the pool and all," Faulk said. "The way he bonded with the new commits, the way he talked to them, it was just a little different. It just had a different feeling today."