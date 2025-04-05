Fatigue 'a factor' in second-half collapse

“Second half, Florida's effort and energy, the fact that we're not as deep as what we normally are, was a factor,” head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought fatigue was a factor. As a result, we weren't able to maintain control of the game, which I think if we had taken care of the basketball a little bit, not turned it over, not given them easy ones, we could have been in position to win the basketball game.”

The Tigers appeared to run out of gas, the Gators did not waste an opportunity to capitalize.

Taking a 46-38 lead into the break, it appeared as though the Tigers were going to secure a spot for themselves in the National Championship game. Florida had other plans, however, out-scoring Auburn 41-27 in the second half, leading to a 79-73 victory.

Taking care of the ball became a problem for Auburn in the second frame. After only turning the ball over twice in the first 20 minutes, the Tigers committed 12 in the second. This allowed the Gators to record 14 points off turnovers in the second half, playing a decisive role in them picking up their second win over Auburn this season.

The uptick in turnovers was brought on in the way Florida guarded Auburn, as it did a better job of clogging lanes and forcing bad passes.

“We just turned the ball over too much, 12 turnovers,” associate head coach Steven Pearl said. I thought they did a really good job covering our short rolls and ball screens. And we were just way too lackadaisical with passes. We floated a few passes that they were able to steal and it allowed them to get out in transition.

“In the first half, we were a little more crisp with our execution. Those turnovers were empty possessions for us and led to points for them.”

Denver Jones echoed what his coaches said, agreeing that fatigue and careless passes were a problem that ultimately started the beginning of the end for the Tigers’ season.

“Honestly, I just feel like we probably just felt fatigue a little bit,” Jones said. “Turned the ball over. Had a lot of careless turnovers that in the first half we didn't really have. I feel like that's what just what gave them the part to take the lead.”

Turnovers impacted Auburn’s ability to control the game. As a result, its hopes of bringing home its first National Championship were dashed.