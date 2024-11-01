Exhibition blowout

AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn showed off its depth and a couple of talented freshmen in a 102-70 exhibition win over Florida Atlantic Wednesday night at Neville Arena.

Freshmen Jahki Howard with 14 and Tahaad Pettiford with 12 were two of six Tigers in double-figure scoring. Pettiford added five assists, three rebounds and just one turnover in 16 minutes.

"He had five assists and one turnover, and most of it is just instincts. Again -- one good thing about both freshmen is they want to be coached," said AU coach Bruce Pearl.