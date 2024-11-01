Exhibition blowout

in other news
Fielding the future: Defense '26
Fielding a starting lineup based on some of Auburn's defensive targets for the 2026 class.
Kite dismissed
The Tigers' depth at cornerback took a hit Wednesday when Antonio Kite was kicked off the team.
THE CAMERA EYE: 'Ace' in the hole
A look at a basic run call that featured some outstanding individual work — and yielded a touchdown.
Tigers looking forward to facing Pavia again
Now at Vanderbilt, Auburn will once again be tasked with stopping the dual-threat ability of Diego Pavia
Fed up with special teams penalties
Hugh Freeze is fed up with Auburn’s special teams penalties, especially on kickoff returns.
AUBURN | No. 11 Auburn showed off its depth and a couple of talented freshmen in a 102-70 exhibition win over Florida Atlantic Wednesday night at Neville Arena.
Freshmen Jahki Howard with 14 and Tahaad Pettiford with 12 were two of six Tigers in double-figure scoring. Pettiford added five assists, three rebounds and just one turnover in 16 minutes.
"He had five assists and one turnover, and most of it is just instincts. Again -- one good thing about both freshmen is they want to be coached," said AU coach Bruce Pearl.
Howard had two dunks and four steals.
He is so athletic and so explosive, and he wants to be great. He has an energy, obviously," said Pearl. "But you could see that both freshmen are pretty good."
Auburn had 12 dunks, 12 steals, eight blocked shots and scored 26 points off of 19 FAU turnovers. AU shot 48.5 percent from the floor and made 14 of 37 3-pointers.
Johni Broome had 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Miles Kelly 15 points and five rebounds. Denver Jones added 13 points and JP Pegues 11, all in the second half, including 3 of 6 3-pointers.
Auburn built a 49-28 halftime lead behind a 23-1 run. Pettiford led AU with 10 points at the break as AU scored 17 points off 10 FAU turnovers.
Auburn will open the regular season Wednesday night against Vermont. Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.
- WDE
