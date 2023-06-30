Teaford has spent the last six years in the White Sox organization starting out as a quality control assistant in 2017 and being promoted to assistant pitching coordinator in 2019 and pitching coordinator in 2020.

During his time with the White Sox, Teaford worked with top pitching prospects Dylan Cease, who finished second in Cy Young Award voting in 2022, Michael Kopech, Dane Dunning and Garrett Crochet. The quartet has a combined 346 MLB appearances including 227 starts since 2019.

"I absolutely believe Everett Teaford will be a gamechanger at the college level. He checks so many boxes and will help us continue to enhance our program," said Thompson. "He has pitched at the highest level, helped develop professional pitchers, served as a scout, had an exceptional college career, and hails from an important section of Auburn's recruiting footprint in Georgia.

"Teaford's acumen, drive, personality, and ability to understand and implement programs and strategies will make a positive impact on our current and future student-athletes."

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 12th round of the 2006 MLB draft and spent parts of four seasons in the majors with the Royals from 2011-13 and Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.

The Alpharetta, Ga., native played three years at Georgia Southern, going 10-4 with a 3.96 ERA as a junior in 2006.

Teaford, 39, and his wife, Natalie, have three children: Hailey (six) and Harper (five), and Nolan (one).

Schoenrock, who served as AU’s pitching coach for one season, is expected to return to Memphis to be with his family. He served as the Memphis head coach from 2005-2022.