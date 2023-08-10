Zac Etheridge knows what it takes to play defense at Auburn. The former defensive back from 2007-2010 was part of some top defenses, including the one that helped Auburn to the national title his senior season.

Now serving as the Tigers' safeties and special teams coach, Etheridge is getting the message across to his players on what is expected.

"We talk to these guys all the time, man," he said. "They gotta be able to climb a barb-wired fence with no shirt on. You know what I mean? Just to strain and just understand that they have to go. But just understand that this is Auburn football."