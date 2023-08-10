Etheridge stressing hard-nosed football
Zac Etheridge knows what it takes to play defense at Auburn. The former defensive back from 2007-2010 was part of some top defenses, including the one that helped Auburn to the national title his senior season.
Now serving as the Tigers' safeties and special teams coach, Etheridge is getting the message across to his players on what is expected.
"We talk to these guys all the time, man," he said. "They gotta be able to climb a barb-wired fence with no shirt on. You know what I mean? Just to strain and just understand that they have to go. But just understand that this is Auburn football."
As Etheridge describes it, that includes physicality, finesse and hard-nosed football. And while the message comes directly from his mouth often, Etheridge has gone a step further to showcase what he means by putting together a highlight tape of the menacing Auburn defenses from the past.
His safeties are also trying to get used to facing a high-tempo offense that Hugh Freeze and Philip Montgomery love to run. From his standpoint, the players have risen to the challenge.
"They're throwing a lot of things at us, but really impressed with how the group is handling and seeing a bunch of these young guys pick up the scheme fairly well," Etheridge said.
He's been impressed with Colton Hood, Terrance Love and Sylvester Smith, all true freshmen going through their first fall camp.
"Hood shows up every day," Etheridge said. "Love is obviously picking up and moving fairly well and trying to adjust very well. I've really been impressed with Sylvester Smith and what he's been able to do—really smart kid."