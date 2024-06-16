AUBURN | Eric Winters had to keep the secret for a few weeks. So did Auburn’s coaches. He finally let the cat out of the bag Saturday afternoon when the 4-star safety from Enterprise, Ala., announced his commitment to the Tigers. “I have known for three or four weeks that this is the place I want to be,” said Winters. “I told coach (Charles) Kelly, but we kept it silent until I got up here for my OV.”

Winters plans to help Auburn recruit many of its top targets. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Winters, 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, cited Auburn’s family atmosphere has one of the main reasons he committed. “Just really that family environment,” he said. “Really, coach Kelly and the whole staff not just recruiting me, but my whole family. They bought into me and tell me I’m the guy they want.” Kelly talked to Winters about using him like Derwin James at Florida State. James was an All-American and first-round NFL draft pick under Kelly at FSU. “Really, that’s just the guy I am,” Winters. “He’s all over the place. He’s at safety. He’s at star, dime, linebacker. He’s all over the place just making plays around the field. That’s what I do.” Not surprisingly, Winters has developed a close relationship with Kelly. “You want to play for a guy you can trust. When you trust somebody, you feel a lot better and you play better,” he said.