“I think he’s making a good impression on his teammates and his coaches,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “Of course, he’s a mature guy. But still, we’ve got some very good workers for, I think, it’s the second time to win one of the awards. I think he’s off to a great start.”

The UMass graduate transfer, who still has two years of eligibility remaining, has jumped right into the thick of summer workouts, earning a Factory Worker of the Week award from head strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell a couple of weeks ago.

Driscoll, who is listed as 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds on Auburn’s roster, started 20 games over the previous two seasons for the Minutemen. He started 12 games at right tackle last season including games at Tennessee and Mississippi State.

He’ll compete with redshirt freshmen Austin Troxell and Calvin Ashley for the starting position at right tackle once preseason practice gets underway in August.

“We got good information,” said Malzahn of Auburn’s pursuit of Driscoll. “He played against some SEC teams when he was at UMass. You could tell he had a skill set that could definitely play in this league. When we got around him and just the type of person he is and the family he has, it was a really good fit for Auburn. We think he’s got a chance to be a very good player.”

Driscoll is pursuing an MBA at Auburn. He graduated with honors in three years with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism management from UMass.

Auburn opens the season against Washington Sept. 1 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.