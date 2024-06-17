AUBURN | Devin Williams saw it with his own eyes this weekend. The 4-star cornerback from Buford, Ga., who committed to Auburn in February, sees the Tigers as a team on the rise. “I feel like they are definitely turning it around here and coming close to being a contending team,” said Williams. “I feel like Hugh Freeze is really turning it around here and I can be part of something special.”

Williams will officially visit Texas this weekend. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Williams, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, was in Auburn for his official visit where he spent a lot of time with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, who goes by Crimedawg. “It went amazing,” said Williams. “This is the first time I’ve come here as a commitment. So it really felt like a family. It really felt like they’re bringing me in. I love Coach Crime, obviously. That’s a great guy, funny guy. “Spent a lot of time with the players. Asked some players how it was here and they said they loved it. And I see exactly what they’re talking about. I just feel a lot of love from Auburn.”