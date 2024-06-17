Williams: ‘I can be part of something special’
AUBURN | Devin Williams saw it with his own eyes this weekend.
The 4-star cornerback from Buford, Ga., who committed to Auburn in February, sees the Tigers as a team on the rise.
“I feel like they are definitely turning it around here and coming close to being a contending team,” said Williams. “I feel like Hugh Freeze is really turning it around here and I can be part of something special.”
Williams, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, was in Auburn for his official visit where he spent a lot of time with defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, who goes by Crimedawg.
“It went amazing,” said Williams. “This is the first time I’ve come here as a commitment. So it really felt like a family. It really felt like they’re bringing me in. I love Coach Crime, obviously. That’s a great guy, funny guy.
“Spent a lot of time with the players. Asked some players how it was here and they said they loved it. And I see exactly what they’re talking about. I just feel a lot of love from Auburn.”
Williams plans to wrap up his official visits with a trip to Texas this weekend. He’ll be back in Auburn for Big Cat July 27.
“I still got to protect myself. Anything can happen,” said Williams. “I’m still going to visit Texas.”
What are the chances of the Longhorns flipping his commitment?
“I don’t think they have much of a chance, especially after this weekend,” he said. “I really felt the love. I really felt like I belonged here. Auburn is definitely the one.”
Winters is ranked the nation’s No. 18 cornerback and No. 202 overall prospect by Rivals.