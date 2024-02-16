Jones showing versatility at point
AUBURN | For almost the entire season, Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway have shared minutes at the point guard position.
Donaldson started three of the first five games, Holloway the next 14 and Donaldson the last six.
But in No. 13 Auburn’s 101-61 shellacking of No. 11 South Carolina Wednesday night, starting shooting guard Denver Jones got in a rotation at point guard
Bruce Pearl is not ruling out more time at point for Jones going into Saturday’s game against No. 22 Kentucky.
“We’ll see,” said Pearl. “Denver is a very versatile guard and I think the issue there was simply K.D. Johnson and Denver both playing well and needing more than just the 40 minutes at the two-spot.”
Much like Donaldson and Holloway, Jones and Johnson have split time at the two position this season. By giving Jones a rotation at point guard it increases his minutes and gives Johnson more minutes at the two.
“Denver's one of our best defenders and one of our older players,” said Pearl. “He had played there earlier in the year. It makes us just a little bit bigger and a little bit better defensively.”
Jones played a team-high 25 minutes against USC finishing with seven points, one rebound and one assist. Johnson had nine points in 19 minutes while Donaldson totaled 11 points and four assists in 20 minutes.
Holloway had just two points in a season-low 10 minutes.
For Jones, playing point guard is still a learning experience.
“He’s not too comfortable playing it,” said senior forward Jaylin Williams. “We have 100,000 play calls so it can be confusing for him sometimes. But that’s what he has a team for. Aden and Tre can help him though those plays and he can get more conferrable out there.
“It will be really good to have him, K.D. and Chad (Baker-Mazara) out there to get stops and get great runs. And it gives Aden and Tre more energy when they come back out there.”
Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.