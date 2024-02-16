AUBURN | For almost the entire season, Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway have shared minutes at the point guard position. Donaldson started three of the first five games, Holloway the next 14 and Donaldson the last six. But in No. 13 Auburn’s 101-61 shellacking of No. 11 South Carolina Wednesday night, starting shooting guard Denver Jones got in a rotation at point guard

Jones is averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting .363 from 3-point range. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Bruce Pearl is not ruling out more time at point for Jones going into Saturday’s game against No. 22 Kentucky. “We’ll see,” said Pearl. “Denver is a very versatile guard and I think the issue there was simply K.D. Johnson and Denver both playing well and needing more than just the 40 minutes at the two-spot.” Much like Donaldson and Holloway, Jones and Johnson have split time at the two position this season. By giving Jones a rotation at point guard it increases his minutes and gives Johnson more minutes at the two. “Denver's one of our best defenders and one of our older players,” said Pearl. “He had played there earlier in the year. It makes us just a little bit bigger and a little bit better defensively.” Jones played a team-high 25 minutes against USC finishing with seven points, one rebound and one assist. Johnson had nine points in 19 minutes while Donaldson totaled 11 points and four assists in 20 minutes. Holloway had just two points in a season-low 10 minutes.