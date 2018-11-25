“He took a pretty good shot to the head. They expect him to make a full recovery. He was out on the field afterward,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said.

The Tigers’ all-time leading receiver went down in the third quarter of the Iron Bowl after a head-to-head collision with Alabama defensive back Jared Mayden. Davis was eventually able sit up and walk off the field with a little help, going to the locker room for further tests before returning to the sidelines in the fourth quarter.

TUSCALOOSA | Alabama’s players were waving for the trainers just as vigorously as Auburn’s. That’s how serious Ryan Davis’ injury first appeared.

Mayden, who was penalized for targeting and ejected from the game, will miss the first half of the SEC Championship game against Georgia. The junior issued an apology after the game via Twitter.

“I don’t ever mean to intentionally hurt my team or any player on another team. Just playing fast and physical. Hope you get a fast recovery @thaRD," Mayden tweeted.

Davis caught four passes for 15 yards to up his school record to 173 career receptions. He also threw his third-career touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to Malik Miller in the second quarter.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Davis have now combined for 149 career catches to extend their school passing record.

“It's scary, honestly,” said Stidham of the injury. “Ryan and I have gotten really, really close since I've been here. And obviously with our connection that we've had for the last two years, you know Ryan is a special person and a special player. He means so much to this offense, to this team.”

Linebacker Deshaun Davis re-injured his knee in the first half and was only able to play for a couple of series in the second before being sidelined for the remainder of the game.

“I guess my adrenaline shut down because it was halftime. That's when I really started feeling it,” Davis said. “I don't know where it came from, I really don't. I can't tell you what play it happened on. First half, I was just going off juices. When I stopped, the pain was just too much.

“I honestly feel I would have hurt my team if I had stayed out there,” he added. “I’m kind of bummed out about that. I wasn’t able to go out and fight with my brothers. It’s something I can’t control and I can’t beat myself up about it.”

Left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho suffered an injury to his lower left leg and was helped off the field in the fourth quarter. Malzahn didn’t update his status after the game.

A 52-21 loss to Alabama dropped Auburn to 7-5 overall and 3-5 in the SEC. Bowl bids will be announced on Dec. 3.