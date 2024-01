Durkin, 46, served as the DC and linebackers coach at Texas A&M the past two seasons.

Freeze has hired veteran coach coach D.J. Durkin to fill the role vacated by Ron Roberts three weeks ago.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze's search for a defensive coordinator has come to an end.

Durkin has 23 years of coaching experience including one with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2019. Before TAMU, Durkin spent two seasons at Ole Miss. He's also served as an assistant at Michigan, Florida, Stanford, Bowling Green and Notre Dame.

The Aggies' defense was third in the SEC last season allowing 316.2 yards per game. TAMU was seventh in 2022 allowing 365.2 yards per game.

Durkin was the head coach at Maryland from 2016-18 but was fired after the death of a player, Jordan McNair, following an offseason workout.