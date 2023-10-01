AUBURN | D’Angelo Barber is solid with his commitment and excited about his future at Auburn. That’s the message the 4-star inside linebacker from Clay in Pinson, Ala., had following his official visit. “It just means a lot to me and all the other recruits,” said Barber of AU’s highly-ranked 2024 class. “We talk everyday and have just formed a real brotherhood. We’re trying to make sure we’re going to build something down here that’s going to last a long time and they can carry on after we leave.”

Barner got a cut above his left eye when his helmet came off before a tackle this week. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Barber, 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, was in Auburn for his official visit this weekend. He plans to be back a number of more times before the early signing period on Dec. 20. He hasn’t planned any trips to other schools. “I just come down here to all the home games and watch them play. Then, when they go away, I’m watching it at home,” said Barber. Barber was in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday for Auburn’s tight battle against No. 1 Georgia. It was one of the highlights of his trip. “It went great. It was an outstanding weekend,” he said. “Of course, on Saturday we wanted them to come out with the win. But it was just a great overall experience. The atmosphere was crazy. We watched the team give everything they had and just came up a little short in the end.”