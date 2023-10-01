Barber: Auburn ‘building something special’
AUBURN | D’Angelo Barber is solid with his commitment and excited about his future at Auburn.
That’s the message the 4-star inside linebacker from Clay in Pinson, Ala., had following his official visit.
“It just means a lot to me and all the other recruits,” said Barber of AU’s highly-ranked 2024 class. “We talk everyday and have just formed a real brotherhood. We’re trying to make sure we’re going to build something down here that’s going to last a long time and they can carry on after we leave.”
Barber, 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, was in Auburn for his official visit this weekend. He plans to be back a number of more times before the early signing period on Dec. 20.
He hasn’t planned any trips to other schools.
“I just come down here to all the home games and watch them play. Then, when they go away, I’m watching it at home,” said Barber.
Barber was in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday for Auburn’s tight battle against No. 1 Georgia. It was one of the highlights of his trip.
“It went great. It was an outstanding weekend,” he said. “Of course, on Saturday we wanted them to come out with the win. But it was just a great overall experience. The atmosphere was crazy. We watched the team give everything they had and just came up a little short in the end.”
Barber views that atmosphere as one of the things that makes Auburn so special and his future home.
“Auburn ain’t been on the pedestal they’d like to be on but over this time, this fanbase and this support system keeps growing and growing,” he said. “They just keep showing the support that you want to see all season long. When we get down here, the 2024 class, and handle business and get Auburn back to where it’s been, you ain’t gotta worry about having more support because it’s already there.”
Barber did a little recruiting of his own during the visit, spending a lot of time with 5-star safety KJ Bolden, who is currently committed to Florida State.
“I had some conversations with him and just let him know, ‘Man, we’re trying to build something special,’” said Barber. “With a guy like him, we don’t have to ask or wonder about his passion for the game. It’d be great to have him along with us just to build this special thing that we’re about to build. We just let him know that we would love him to be a part of it.”