AuburnSports - Countdown: No. 19 Daquan Newkirk

AUBURN | The votes from our subscribers and moderators are in as we continue our Top 20 with a defensive lineman that could be poised for a breakout season.

VOTES: Jay G (18), BMatt (19), J Lee (17), Nate (19), Bunker (18).

Daquan Newkirk has overcome multiple serious injuries to come into his senior season with an opportunity to push for a starting position and finally show off his considerable skillset.

Newkirk originally committed to Auburn in the summer of 2015, but did not sign with the rest of the 2016 class, opting to enroll at a junior college in January of 2016 instead. After two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Newkirk signed with the Tigers and finally enrolled in January of 2018.

He suffered an Achilles injury in the spring but still managed to play in eight games as a backup that fall. Another Achilles injury in the spring of 2019 slowed his development, but Newkirk was able to return and play in 12 more games last fall including a start against Samford. Against the Bulldogs, he totaled two tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

Newkirk, a former high school running back, could be the most athletic big man on the team. If he can remain healthy, he could end the season near the top of this list.

WHY NO. 17 (J Lee): I think highly of the defensive line. I have three defensive tackles listed in my top 20 (Newkirk being No. 3). Auburn, after losing the talent and experience off last year's defensive line, will rely heavily on guys like Newkirk to replace it. Newkirk is athletic. He's mature. He has experience. He just needs to stay healthy. If he can do that, he's havoc waiting to happen.

No. 20 Nick Brahms