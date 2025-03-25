Tigers bash Jaguars

“Just up and down the lineup, we linked up a little more and took the free passes,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “Ike had another two home runs. Thankful for this win. Just got to keep trying to grow the ball club.”

The 11th-ranked Tigers hit four home runs including two by Ike Irish in a 13-5 win over South Alabama Tuesday night at Riverfront Stadium in Montgomery.

Auburn brought out the big bats in the Capital City.

Irish finished 4 of 6 with three runs scored and five RBI. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning, an RBI-single in the second, RBI-double in the third and a solo home run in the seventh.

Irish is 11 of 20 with four home runs in the last four games since returning from a fractured scapula Friday.

“I just took my hands to the ball,” Irish told the Auburn Network. “That’s what I’ve been doing the past few at-bats. I’ve been on time and taken my hands to the ball.

“When I can do that, I think I can be pretty special. When I’m late, I think I suck and can’t play D-I baseball."

Cade Belyeu was 3 of 3 with two runs scored and three RBI including a two-run home run in the second, Cooper McMurray 2 of 5 with a solo home run in the first, Eric Snow 2 of 5 with one RBI, Lucas Steele 1 of 4 with one RBI and Bristol Carter 0 of 1 with one RBI.

The Tigers committed five errors including two by catcher Chase Fralick.

“Five errors and handling the routine plays and 14 three-ball counts, that’s just going to get you,” said Thompson.

Auburn used eight pitchers.

Alex Petrovic allowed two runs, one earned, in 1.0 inning, Jett Johnston no runs in 2.0 innings, Ben Schorr no runs in 1.0 inning, Abe Chancellor no runs in 1.0 inning, Saxon Roberts three runs, two earned, in 0.2 innings, Jackson Sanders no runs in 0.1 innings, John Armstrong no runs in 2.0 innings and Hayden Murphy no runs in 1.0 inning.

Johnston (4-0) earned the win. Roberts, a freshman, made is college debut while Schorr and Chancellor made their season debuts.

Auburn, 20-5 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, returns to conference play this weekend with a three-game series at No. 2 Georgia beginning Friday night at 5 p.m. CT.