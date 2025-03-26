Receivers 'better make plays'

“They better make plays,” Freeze said. “If that room doesn't have success, we won't have success. It's one of the more talented rooms I've ever been associated with. Somebody asked me the other day how I would rank that room versus DK Metcalf, AJ Brown, Van Jefferson, Evan Engram. I think it's a bit early for me to put all of that on them, but it rivals it. It's close.”

Hugh Freeze is not only confident in the group, comparing it to the best crop of receivers he’s had, but was transparent about being dependent on its success.

Auburn’s wide receiver unit didn’t quite meet the expectations set for the group last season. Outside of KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who nearly became the Tigers’ first 1,000-yard receiver in 25 years, Auburn lacked a consistent threat in the pass-catching game.

Cam Coleman and Malcolm Simmons, the Tigers’ second and third leaders in receiving yards from last season, are expected to build on productive freshman campaigns. Auburn’s next biggest producing returner in the category is Perry Thompson, who recorded 126 yards and one touchdown off five catches in his freshman season.

As Simmons and Thompson are each expected to carry a bigger load this season, Freeze is pleased with their development and confident they will be up to the task.

“ Even Malcolm and Perry, just a second year in the same system, with the same terminology, doing the same things, you see them now catching on,” Freeze said. “There were still times last year where Payton (Thorne) was ready for Malcolm or Perry to do this -- and may not get exactly done. But now you see them executing at a better level.”

While Auburn’s receiver corps will have a different look in 2025, it could be better positioned to make an impact. The Tigers added Eric Singleton Jr., who led Georgia Tech in receiving last season, and Horatio Fields, who had a productive 2024 campaign for Wake Forest, via the transfer portal.

The Tigers are expected to compete at a higher level this fall, and their pass catchers will play a significant part in how things end up going for them offensively.

