Atlanta Regional capsules

Below is a closer look at the three teams that join Auburn in the Atlanta Regional.

The Tigers will play Michigan Friday and then potentially the winner of Michigan State-Ole Miss on Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

AUBURN | Auburn continues as the No. 1 overall seed in the South Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament this weekend.

MICHIGAN

No. 5 seed

Record: 27-9, 14-6 Big Ten (tied for 2nd)

NET ranking: 25

Quad 1 wins (14): Wisconsin (twice), Purdue (twice), Xavier, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State, Nebraska, Maryland, UC San Diego, Texas A&M

Quad 1 losses (7): Michigan State (twice), Arkansas, Oklahoma, Purdue, Illinois, Maryland

Top scorers: Sr. center Vladislav Goldin 16.8, Jr. forward Danny Wolf 13.0, Jr. guard Tre Donaldson 11.5, Jr. guard Roddy Gale 9.9

Top rebounders: Wolf 9.8, Goldin 7.0

The latest: Michigan held on for a 68-65 win over UC San Diego in the first round and beat Texas A&M 91-79 in the second. The Wolverines lost their final three games of the regular season before winning the Big Ten Tournament. The two 7-footers, Goldin and Wolf, help UM average 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranks in the top 40 nationally. UM is also in the top 40 nationally in assists per game (16.1). Donaldson leads UM averaging 4.2 assists, but also averages 2.1 turnovers. He played at Auburn for two years before transferring to UM while Wolf was part of the Yale team that upset AU in the first round last season.

MICHIGAN STATE

No. 2 seed

Record: 29-6, 17-3 Big Ten (1st)

NET ranking: 11

Quad 1 wins (14): Illinois (twice), Oregon (twice), North Carolina, Ohio State, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, New Mexico

Quad 1 losses (5): Kansas, Memphis, USC, UCLA, Wisconsin

Top scorers: Sr. guard Jaden Akins 12.7, Fr. guard Jase Richardson 11.9, Jr. guard Tre Holloman 9.3

Top rebounders: Jr. forward Jaxson Kohler 7.5, Jr. center Carson Cooper 5.2

The latest: Michigan State was riding an eight-game winning streak before falling to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans beat No. 15 seed Bryant 87-62 and No. 10 seed New Mexico 71-63 to advance to the Sweet 16. KenPom ranks MSU with the nation’s No. 5 overall defense and No. 1 against 3-point shooting. The Spartans allow just 67 points per game. They’re also a top rebounding team, ranking 10th nationally averaging 40.1 per game. Richardson projects as a top 15 NBA pick this summer. He’s shooting .406 from 3-point range. Jr. guard Jeremy Fears leads MSU with 5.4 assists per game.

OLE MISS

No. 6 seed

Record: 24-11, 10-8 SEC (tied for 6th)

NET ranking: 28

Quad 1 wins (10): Arkansas (twice), Colorado State, BYU, Louisville, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Iowa State

Quad 1 losses (10): Auburn (thrice), Purdue, Memphis, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida

Top scorers: Sr. guard Sean Pedulla 15.2, Sr. forward Jamey Brakefield 11.1, Jr. forward Malik Dia 10.7, Sr. guard Matthew Murrell 10.7, Sr. guard Jaylen Murray 10.5, Sr. guard Dre Davis 10.3

Top rebounders: Dia 5.7, Davis 4.8, Brakefield 4.3

The latest: The Rebels opened the tournament with a 71-64 win over North Carolina and then upset No. 3 seed Iowa State 91-78. Ole Miss is a veteran team led by Pedulla, who is averaging a team-best 3.7 assists per game. He’s a key in OM averaging 8.8 steals per game, which ranks 26th nationally, and averaging just 9.0 turnovers per game, which ranks fourth. The Rebels have struggled all season with their rebounding, ranking 267th nationally with 33.1 per game. Auburn is 3-0 against Ole Miss this season, beating them 92-82 in Oxford, 106-76 at home and 62-57 in the SEC Tournament.

SCHEDULE

Sweet 16 — Friday

No. 2 seed Michigan State vs. No. 6 seed Ole Miss, 6:09 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 1 seed Auburn vs. No. 5 seed Michigan, 8:29 p.m., CBS

Elite Eight — Sunday

Auburn/Michigan vs. Michigan State/Ole Miss, TBA