McMurray primed for big senior season

AUBURN | Not even an injury could slow down Cooper McMurray’s transformational offseason.
The senior lost about 30 pounds and is fully healthy after missing fall practice with a wrist injury.
“I think it’s just being more of a complete player,” said McMurray. “I think it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a while and kinda got to focus on it more mentally this fall.
“Not really having to be on the field every day, I was able to hone in on the weight room with CJ and all the guys with all the backing and the support that I got from them. But yeah, I’m really excited for it. Feel good, feel great and ready to get back out there.”
In addition to his work in the weight room in the fall, Murray spent a lot of time helping his teammates and providing leadership to an Auburn team that added 21 newcomers in the offseason.
“He was like another coach,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I appreciate Cooper’s investment in that. That’s a guy that you absolutely feel like you’ve got a good defender, a double-digit home run guy, a 60-plus RBI guy because that has been the recent track record.
“Having Cooper back is exciting. He has been doing what he could and really invested in being a leader this fall. I really appreciate that.”
In two years with the Tigers after transferring from Kansas, McMurray has batted .286 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 105 RBI. He also has a .991 fielding percentage in 95 games at first base.
McMurray will likely bat in the heart of the order again for a lineup with a lot more depth and firepower with the return of Ike Irish, Cade Belyeu and Eric Guevara, and the injection of talent from a top five signing class and transfer portal.
“The skill level is off the charts with a bunch of those guys,” said McMurray. “I’m excited. They’re going to help us win a bunch of games this spring. It’s going to be great.”
Auburn opens the season Feb. 14-16 against Holy Cross at Plainsman Park.