{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 10:18:07 -0600') }} football

Commit Tracker

Jeffrey Lee
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Several of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in post-season action last weekend, including Cartavious Bigsby, who scored four touchdowns in Callaway’s win over Fitzgerald.

Here’s how Bigsby and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.

GAME: Callaway beat Fitzgerald, 50-31.

GAME STATS: Scored four touchdowns (60, 15, 6, 55).

SEASON TOTALS: Approximately 1,200 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

NEXT: Callaway vs. Douglass on Nov. 29 (2A quarterfinals).

GAME: Lakeland lost to Armwood, 23-10.

GAME STATS: Completed 5-of-12 passes for 23 yards and two interceptions.

SEASON TOTALS: Completed 33-of-69 passes (48%) for 417 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 278 yards and five scores on 31 carries (9.0 avg.).

NEXT: Lakeland finished the season 12-1.

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: 45 receptions for 922 yards (20.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

NEXT: Denmark finished 7-3.

GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Calvary Christian, 35-0.

GAME STATS: Four receptions for 75 yards.

SEASON TOTALS: 30 receptions for 533 yards (17.8 avg.) and two touchdowns.

NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (10-2) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic on Nov. 29 (3A semifinals).

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: 43 receptions for 723 yards and eight touchdowns.

NEXT: Montevallo finished the season 6-5.

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: Completed 87-of-165 passing for 1,629 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 976 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries.

NEXT: Troup finished 6-5.

GAME: Callaway beat Fitzgerald, 50-31.

NEXT: Callaway vs. Douglass on Nov. 29 (2A quarterfinals).

GAME: DNP

NEXT: Selma finished the season 8-4.

GAME: College of the Canyons beat Saddleback, 58-53.

NEXT: College of the Canyons (9-2) at Riverside on Nov. 30.

GAME: Butte beat College of Sequoias, 38-28.

NEXT: Butte finished 8-3.

GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Auburn, 38-0

NEXT: Central-Phenix City (12-1) vs. Thompson on Dec. 4 (7A finals).

GAME: DNP

NEXT: Coffeyville finished its season with a 3-8 record.

GAME: Pierce County lost to Hart County, 32-29 (2OT).

NEXT: Pierce County finished 11-1.

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks.

NEXT: St. Paul’s finished 8-4.

GAME: McCallie beat Ensworth, 35-17.

GAME STATS: Three tackles, one tackle-for-loss and batted down a pass.

NEXT: McCallie (10-2) vs. Montgomery Bell Academy on Dec. 5 (3A finals).

GAME: Houston County beat South Paulding, 38-22.

NEXT: Houston County (8-5) vs. Harrison on Nov. 29 (6A quarterfinals).

GAME: DNP

NEXT: Hillcrest finished 8-5.

GAME: Duncanville beat Flower Mound, 59-13.

SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, 13 solos, two tackles-for-loss and an interception return for a touchdown.

NEXT: Duncanville (12-0) vs. Martin on Nov. 29 (6A regionals).

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: Domio had 26 tackles, 20 solos and seven pass breakups.

NEXT: Blinn finished the season with a 4-5 record.

GAME: DNP

NEXT: Rockledge finished 8-2.

GAME: DNP

SEASON TOTALS: Completed 134-of-220 passes (61%) for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns on 79 carries.

NEXT: Denmark finished 7-3.

GAME: Hewitt-Trussville finished 6-4.

SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.

GAME: DNP

NEXT: Bullock County finished 6-5.

GAME: Marietta beat Milton, 38-24.

SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, all solos, and four pass breakups.

NEXT: Marietta (10-2) vs. Mill Creek on Nov. 29 (7A quarterfinals).

