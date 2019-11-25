Commit Tracker
Several of Auburn’s 2020 and 2021 commitments were in post-season action last weekend, including Cartavious Bigsby, who scored four touchdowns in Callaway’s win over Fitzgerald.
Here’s how Bigsby and other Auburn commitments fared over the weekend.
GAME: Callaway beat Fitzgerald, 50-31.
GAME STATS: Scored four touchdowns (60, 15, 6, 55).
SEASON TOTALS: Approximately 1,200 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
NEXT: Callaway vs. Douglass on Nov. 29 (2A quarterfinals).
There goes Tank. Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby with a 15-yard touchdown run to give Callaway a 14-10 lead over Fitzgerald with 2:38 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/imEimBpbgF— Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) November 23, 2019
Oh my what a play. Demetrius Coleman with a short completion to Antinez Blount, who pitches the ball back to Tank, and Tank goes the rest of the way for a touchdown, running over a few defenders in the process. Callaway leads Fitzgerald 21-10 late in the first half. Wow. pic.twitter.com/pUbFf1SG3M— Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) November 23, 2019
GAME: Lakeland lost to Armwood, 23-10.
GAME STATS: Completed 5-of-12 passes for 23 yards and two interceptions.
SEASON TOTALS: Completed 33-of-69 passes (48%) for 417 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed for 278 yards and five scores on 31 carries (9.0 avg.).
NEXT: Lakeland finished the season 12-1.
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: 45 receptions for 922 yards (20.5 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
NEXT: Denmark finished 7-3.
GAME: Chaminade-Madonna beat Calvary Christian, 35-0.
GAME STATS: Four receptions for 75 yards.
SEASON TOTALS: 30 receptions for 533 yards (17.8 avg.) and two touchdowns.
NEXT: Chaminade-Madonna (10-2) vs. Clearwater Central Catholic on Nov. 29 (3A semifinals).
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: 43 receptions for 723 yards and eight touchdowns.
NEXT: Montevallo finished the season 6-5.
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: Completed 87-of-165 passing for 1,629 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 976 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 carries.
NEXT: Troup finished 6-5.
Congratulations to Troup High's Kobe Hudson, who received his Army All-American jersey today. The game, which features the country's best high-school players, is in January. This is a huge and well-deserved honor for Kobe, who recently finished a phenomenal high-school career. pic.twitter.com/wIsqhOoB4L— Kevin Eckleberry (@lagrangesports) November 22, 2019
GAME: DNP
NEXT: Selma finished the season 8-4.
GAME: College of the Canyons beat Saddleback, 58-53.
NEXT: College of the Canyons (9-2) at Riverside on Nov. 30.
GAME: Butte beat College of Sequoias, 38-28.
NEXT: Butte finished 8-3.
GAME: Central-Phenix City beat Auburn, 38-0
NEXT: Central-Phenix City (12-1) vs. Thompson on Dec. 4 (7A finals).
GAME: DNP
NEXT: Coffeyville finished its season with a 3-8 record.
GAME: Pierce County lost to Hart County, 32-29 (2OT).
NEXT: Pierce County finished 11-1.
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks.
NEXT: St. Paul’s finished 8-4.
GAME: McCallie beat Ensworth, 35-17.
GAME STATS: Three tackles, one tackle-for-loss and batted down a pass.
NEXT: McCallie (10-2) vs. Montgomery Bell Academy on Dec. 5 (3A finals).
GAME: Houston County beat South Paulding, 38-22.
NEXT: Houston County (8-5) vs. Harrison on Nov. 29 (6A quarterfinals).
GAME: DNP
NEXT: Hillcrest finished 8-5.
GAME: Duncanville beat Flower Mound, 59-13.
SEASON TOTALS: 21 tackles, 13 solos, two tackles-for-loss and an interception return for a touchdown.
NEXT: Duncanville (12-0) vs. Martin on Nov. 29 (6A regionals).
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: Domio had 26 tackles, 20 solos and seven pass breakups.
NEXT: Blinn finished the season with a 4-5 record.
GAME: DNP
NEXT: Rockledge finished 8-2.
GAME: DNP
SEASON TOTALS: Completed 134-of-220 passes (61%) for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns on 79 carries.
NEXT: Denmark finished 7-3.
GAME: Hewitt-Trussville finished 6-4.
SEASON TOTALS: 52 carries for 485 yards (9.3 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
GAME: DNP
NEXT: Bullock County finished 6-5.
GAME: Marietta beat Milton, 38-24.
SEASON TOTALS: 10 tackles, all solos, and four pass breakups.
NEXT: Marietta (10-2) vs. Mill Creek on Nov. 29 (7A quarterfinals).