Clean sweep in Clearwater

Auburn softball went into the Clearwater Invitational with six games on the schedule. It swept all six to remain undefeated. The Tigers wrapped up their six games this weekend, with wins over Charlotte and No. 9 Oklahoma State Saturday, and a victory over Liberty Sunday afternoon. Auburn is now 11-0 and off to the best start since 2018, when the Tigers opened the year with 15 straight wins.

Auburn softball is still undefeated and 11-0. (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Saturday Game 1: Charlotte, W 14-11 It was an offensive showdown to start the day, as Auburn and Charlotte combined for 25 runs on 21 hits. Icess Tresvik hit her fifth home run of the season in the first inning for Auburn, but it was an even bigger inning for Charlotte. The 49ers scored six runs in the first, including a grand slam, as Malayna Tamborra was pulled from the game after just the one inning. Tresvik hit her second home run of the game in the second, brining the Tigers within two. Auburn continued chipping away in the third, before a breakout inning in the fourth. Skylar Elkins, who homered Friday against Virginia, hit a grand slam to put Auburn in front. Charlotte tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a four-run inning, but Auburn retook the lead in the seventh, as Anna Wohlers and KK McCrary both knocked in runs.

Saturday Game 2: Oklahoma State, W 2-1 Auburn's undefeated record met its biggest test of the season facing No. 9 Oklahoma State Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma State scored one run in the first inning off of a passed ball, but that was the only run that Haley Rainey and SJ Geurin allowed, as the two split time in the circle. Auburn tied the game on a bases-loaded walk in the third and Abbey Smith put the Tigers in front with her first career home run in the fifth.

Sunday: Liberty, W 2-1 If it isn't broken, don't fix it. Auburn once again started Haley Rainey and used SJ Geurin to close it out, as the Tigers held Liberty scoreless for six innings and took advantage of Liberty's inability to find the strike zone for win No. 11. The first three batters for Auburn reached via walk andMcCrary got hit by a pitch with bases loaded to put the Tigers in front without an out being recorded. Elkins knocked in the second run scored by Auburn one batter later with her RBI single. Two first-inning runs were all Auburn needed, as the defense behind Rainey and Geurin played without an error to help the Tigers get the win.