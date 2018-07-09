“I’ve had long, hard talks with my parents and I just feel like Auburn is the place and now is the time,” Robinson said. “It’s like home to me. When I go to Auburn, it’s like I’m going home to my family.”

Robinson, a four-star linebacker in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday.

Quindarrius Robinson planned to wait until his senior season to announce his college choice.

Robinson, from Jackson-Olin in Birmingham, chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Nebraska, among others.



Robinson named Auburn his leader earlier this spring and reiterated his interest in the Tigers following a camp in June.

“It’s just a family atmosphere at Auburn,” Robinson said. “They always welcome me with open arms. It is really like a second home for me. I really can see myself being there and being happy there.”

Robinson, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 205 pounds, could project at outside linebacker or at the buck position at Auburn. He is the third commitment in Auburn’s 2020 class, joining four-star defensive end Andy Boykin and four-star athlete/wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

Rivals ranks Robinson the No. 18 outside linebacker in 2020 and No. 248 in the Rivals250.