AUBURN | Chris Moore started the first 26 games of the season before having his minutes cut and then not even playing at Tennessee Feb. 28. But that wasn’t the end of his story. It was only the beginning. Two weeks later, Moore was a big part of Auburn’s run to the SEC Tournament title. The senior made all eight of his field goal attempts, totaling 18 points in three games. He also had 11 rebounds and two steals.

Moore stepped up in a big way in the SEC Tournament. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"Lost his rotation, lost his minutes to Lior Berman. And understood that he had lost them. Didn’t complain about it, was disappointed but understood,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He and I talked. I said, ‘This is what it is right now, but you’ve got to stay right and ready because it could change.’ He said, ‘I know coach.’ I said, ‘But now when it does, what did you learn? Would you take what you’ve learned and be right and ready next time?’ “The answer was simply: Don’t be afraid to fail. Go out there and be aggressive. Stop letting the fact that you care so much get in the way of you enjoying the game and having joy in the game. He’s done that, and his teammates are thrilled. So are we. Teammates and coaches.” In the quarterfinals against South Carolina, Moore pulled down an offensive rebound and scored and then got a steal that led to a Chaney Johnson jumper and put the exclamation point on a 13-0 run that put AU in control of the game midway through the first half. In the semifinals of a tight game against Mississippi State, he hit an early 3-pointer to cut into an early MSU lead and then had another offensive rebound and put back that gave AU a 55-47 lead with 7:28 left in the second half.