Johnson steps up after Broome injury

AUBURN | With All-American Johni Broome sidelined with an early injury, No. 2 Auburn needed one of its bigs to step up. Chaney Johnson was ready, willing and able. The senior scored an AU career-high 26 points to lead the Tigers to a 100-59 win over Georgia State Tuesday night at Neville Arena.

Johnson was dominant inside making 12 of 14 from the floor. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

"We always have the next man up mentality," said Johnson. "With Johni going down, I knew I would have to have a little more workload. BP was getting me the ball in the right spots. My teammates were getting me the ball in the right spots." Johnson shot 12 of 14 from the floor including five dunks and added eight rebounds and four assists. "Chaney Johnson is not starting. So what," said AU coach Bruce Pearl. "Chaney Johnson is putting the work in. Don’t have Johni, who do we go to? Chaney Johnson. He delivers. Great example of staying right and ready." Two other AU players scored in double-digits including Chad Baker-Mazara with 19 and Denver Jones with 17. Baker-Mazara added four rebounds and six assists. Broome separated his right shoulder going for a rebound just 2:18 into the game and didn’t return. Pearl said he would be checked out on Wednesday.