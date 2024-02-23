“Just trying to be better for this team, not just because J-Will is hurt, but just being better, period,” said Johnson. “If I’m putting in the most work or working myself as hard as I can, after my career is over I won’t have any regrets. So why not just give it all that I’ve got.”

Johnson, who transferred to AU from UAH in the offseason, is averaging just 3.8 points per game but has been lauded by his coaches and teammates as one of the team’s hardest workers.

AUBURN | With Jaylin Williams sidelined with an injury, it will fall on Chaney Johnson to take a bigger role at Auburn’s four position.

Johnson won’t inherit all of Williams’ minutes. Bruce Pearl plans to use a committee approach for the 14th-ranked Tigers game at Georgia, which could include both Johni Broome, the staring five, and Chris Moore, the starting three, playing some four.

“Dylan Cardwell will play some more. Chris Moore, maybe to move around a little bit; Lior Berman,” said Pearl.

Cardwell, who should get more minutes at the five, is excited for what Johnson can bring with more opportunity.

“At the end of the day, just trust your work and he’s put in the most work of anybody on the team,” said Cardwell. “He just has to have the confidence to be the best player on the team. He puts in the most work so just believe in it.”

Pearl said Williams, who injured his knee against Kentucky last Saturday, will travel with the team to Athens but won’t play. After that, the fifth-year senior will be game-to-game.

There was a lot of things talked about 10 days to two weeks, so on and so forth. I don’t think there was anything concrete in that,” said Pearl. “We’ll kinda go from there. Saturday will be one week from his injury. The following Saturday will be two weeks from his injury.”

Tip-off at Stegeman Coliseum is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network.