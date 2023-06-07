Below is a look at how Anthony fits into Auburn’s secondary…

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound Anthony has three years of eligibility along with a redshirt season after playing as a freshman at Tyler (Texas) Junior College last fall.

AUBURN | Auburn made a late addition to the 2023 class Monday with the signing of junior college defensive back Chancellor Anthony .

VERSATILITY STANDS OUT

Perhaps Anthony’s most attractive skillset, at least for this fall, is his versatility. He’s expected to get a first look at nickel but could easily slide into the rotation at safety or cornerback.

The other big plus is his three years of eligibility remaining. Auburn’s secondary includes four seniors that project as starters — D.J. James, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson — and a fifth starter — junior Keionte Scott — who could opt for the NFL after this season.

That’s a ton of turnover for 2024 and AU will need some veterans to compete for starting positions.

AS A PLAYER

Anthony had just 14 tackles and one interception as a true freshman last season but only saw significant action in three games late in the season.

He has legit length and his limited film shows man coverage ability, supporting the run closer to the line of scrimmage and playing centerfield in more of a free safety role.

A year in Auburn’s strength and conditioning program would certainly benefit his potential to push for significant playing time.

IMPACT ON THE DEPTH CHART

The secondary should be a competitive position behind the more established starters this fall as younger players including Anthony vie for playing time and potential starting jobs a year from now.

Cornerback

1. D.J. James, Sr.

2. J.D. Rhym, So.

3. Colton Hood, TFr.

Cornerback

1. Nehemiah Pritchett, Sr.

2. Kayin Lee, TFr.

3. Tyler Scott, TFr.

Nickel

1. Keionte Scott, Jr.

2. Donovan Kaufman, Jr.

3. Caleb Wooden, So. -OR-

3. Champ Anthony, So.

Safety

1. Zion Puckett, Sr.

2. Cayden Bridges, So. -OR-

2. Austin Ausberry, RFr.

4. Terrance Love, TFr.

Safety

1. Jaylin Simpson, Sr.

2. Marquise Gilbert, Jr.

3. Sylvester Smith, TFr. -OR-

3. C.J. Johnson, TFr.

IMPACT ON SCHOLARSHIP NUMBERS

The addition of Anthony brings Auburn’s current scholarship count to approximately 82 with two more 2023 signees still trying to earn their eligibility in wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey and JUCO defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.

Anthony brings Auburn’s newcomer total to 40 currently on the team, which is nearly half of the 82 total. If Sorey and Jamison-Travis make it in, the newcomers would make up exactly 50 percent of the roster for 2023.