Auburn's starting to become just another hangout spot for Cam Coleman. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Central High in Phenix City, Ala., made the trip with three of his teammates to connect with Marcus Davis as the two continue to build their relationship. "Ever since that first day he got hired, we’ve been building that relationship since day one," Coleman said of Davis. Thursday was Coleman's fourth visit to Auburn this year.

Cam Coleman visited Auburn Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

While in Auburn, Coleman grabbed dinner, had a photoshoot and spent more time with Davis. When Auburn first hired Davis to be its wide receivers' coach, Coleman was the first phone call Davis made. Another person hitting up his phone? Auburn quarterback commit Walker White. "He’s definitely texting me almost every other day," Coleman said. "Just asking me how my day was. It shows that he wants me to play with him at the next level."