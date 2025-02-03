Cardwell's work paying off at line

Instead, the fifth-year senior stepped up and drained both, giving the No. 1 Tigers an eight-point lead on their way to a 92-82 win over the No. 23 Rebels.

And it made sense. The Auburn big man is hitting less than 36 percent of his free throws this season, so any chance of Ole Miss pulling off the comeback and upset rested on Cardwell missing both shots from the charity stripe.

With 27 seconds left and a desperate Ole Miss team trying anything to get back into the game against Auburn, the Rebels fouled Dylan Cardwell before the ball was even inbounded. It was the typical Hack-a-Shaq attempt, made famous by the fact that Shaquille O'Neal could not make free throws.

"I think that Dylan is incredibly coachable," Bruce Pearl said. "But one of the things we try not to coach him up too much on is his free throw stroke. He's had a couple of great free throw instructors that's worked with him, and Dylan works really hard at it himself. So, he knows the mechanics and what he needs to do to shoot a good ball."

It wasn't the only clutch free throws made by the 6-foot-11 center, who finished 4-of-5 from the line. With Auburn leading by one at the 7:45 mark, Cardwell drained a free throw before Chad Baker-Mazara hit a three to extend the lead to five. Two and a half minutes later, the big man was fouled while dunking the ball and went to the line for one shot. Again, he was solid and gave Auburn a nine-point lead.

"It's just the combination with Dylan, is he's worked so hard at it that you feel more confident," Pearl said. "Like, 'I'm prepared. I've worked at this. These balls should go in because I've been paying the price.'"

A little faith also played a significant role in his coming through in clutch situations.

"He felt that way going in: 'Lord, I've worked at this, I put my time in this. I trust you,'" Pearl said. "Together, he just went up there and had confidence."