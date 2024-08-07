PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Coleman keeps making ‘spectacular' catches

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Cam Coleman. Cam Coleman.

Cam-freakin-Coleman.

Ask any Auburn player for a standout during the first week of fall camp and the freshman receiver is usually right at the top of the list.

Coleman with a Jumpman-like catch during fall camp.
Coleman with a Jumpman-like catch during fall camp. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

Even Austin Keys has a story, and he’s usually with the linebackers on the opposite field as the receivers.

“He makes a spectacular catch every practice,” said Keys after Monday’s practice. “This end zone, first practice field, back shoulder, think he went up and did a one-hand catch. I don’t know if it was a one or two, but the dude’s got bunnies.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in my life, it’s just a different generation of stuff. Cam is crazy.”

Coleman, a true freshman, immediately turned heads during spring practice and that’s just continued through summer workouts and the start of fall camp.

It’s difficult to not imagine him starting his first college game in Auburn’s opener against Alabama A&M Aug. 31.

“You got a guy like Cam who's just insane, as you guys can see out there today, he's just a specimen,” said receiver Sam Jackson V. “Whenever I come off the field I’m eating my popcorn watching Cam go to work.”

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2d5al9mcUNwY0lZP3NpPXV5VFVnNEJFa29Sd0I1Zlc/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

And what did Coleman do in Tuesday’s practice? Well, it was just another day at the office for the freshman phenom.

“Cam, he came in ready and he came in ready to play,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “It was like a fade ball at the 10-yard line. It was like an RPO, Payton just put it up there and DB was all over him and he just was able to make the catch, and that’s what we need.

“He kind of reminds me of me sometimes a little bit going out there and making plays, I tell him that. But nah, he’s going to be really good.”

The Tigers will continue fall camp with a practice Wednesday morning.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3l0bzNJeS1MWUpNP3NpPUY5bFp3ck9DaTl0NVZHX0o/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL25SOF9GaHNocEhjP3NpPVBZVGllQ2VVZ1JyRTZXZk8/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvY2FtLWNvbGVtYW4ta2VlcHMtbWFraW5nLXNwZWN0YWN1bGFyLWNh dGNoZXMtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAn Km51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9u KCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3Jp cHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2Ny aXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUg ZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUg dGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcu Y29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJl Zm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAg PGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/ YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXVidXJuLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGY2FtLWNvbGVtYW4ta2VlcHMtbWFraW5nLXNwZWN0 YWN1bGFyLWNhdGNoZXMtYXVidXJuLXRpZ2Vycy1mb290YmFsbCZjNT0yMDIy NzMzMDc0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4K PCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==