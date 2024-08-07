Coleman keeps making ‘spectacular' catches
AUBURN | Cam Coleman. Cam Coleman.
Cam-freakin-Coleman.
Ask any Auburn player for a standout during the first week of fall camp and the freshman receiver is usually right at the top of the list.
Even Austin Keys has a story, and he’s usually with the linebackers on the opposite field as the receivers.
“He makes a spectacular catch every practice,” said Keys after Monday’s practice. “This end zone, first practice field, back shoulder, think he went up and did a one-hand catch. I don’t know if it was a one or two, but the dude’s got bunnies.
“It’s something I’ve never seen in my life, it’s just a different generation of stuff. Cam is crazy.”
Coleman, a true freshman, immediately turned heads during spring practice and that’s just continued through summer workouts and the start of fall camp.
It’s difficult to not imagine him starting his first college game in Auburn’s opener against Alabama A&M Aug. 31.
“You got a guy like Cam who's just insane, as you guys can see out there today, he's just a specimen,” said receiver Sam Jackson V. “Whenever I come off the field I’m eating my popcorn watching Cam go to work.”
And what did Coleman do in Tuesday’s practice? Well, it was just another day at the office for the freshman phenom.
“Cam, he came in ready and he came in ready to play,” said tight end Rivaldo Fairweather. “It was like a fade ball at the 10-yard line. It was like an RPO, Payton just put it up there and DB was all over him and he just was able to make the catch, and that’s what we need.
“He kind of reminds me of me sometimes a little bit going out there and making plays, I tell him that. But nah, he’s going to be really good.”
The Tigers will continue fall camp with a practice Wednesday morning.