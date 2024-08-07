Ask any Auburn player for a standout during the first week of fall camp and the freshman receiver is usually right at the top of the list.

Even Austin Keys has a story, and he’s usually with the linebackers on the opposite field as the receivers.

“He makes a spectacular catch every practice,” said Keys after Monday’s practice. “This end zone, first practice field, back shoulder, think he went up and did a one-hand catch. I don’t know if it was a one or two, but the dude’s got bunnies.

“It’s something I’ve never seen in my life, it’s just a different generation of stuff. Cam is crazy.”

Coleman, a true freshman, immediately turned heads during spring practice and that’s just continued through summer workouts and the start of fall camp.

It’s difficult to not imagine him starting his first college game in Auburn’s opener against Alabama A&M Aug. 31.

“You got a guy like Cam who's just insane, as you guys can see out there today, he's just a specimen,” said receiver Sam Jackson V. “Whenever I come off the field I’m eating my popcorn watching Cam go to work.”