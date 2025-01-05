Call God! Auburn's new celebration

If you've been watching Auburn basketball this season, you've seen the players celebrate in an unusual way: acting like they are talking on the phone with their pinkie and thumb making the motion.

There's a reason for this, as we found out on Friday.

"We were in a weight room, and one of the trainers, Caleb, he just came in, and he said it, and it was just, it was funny to us because you don't just see nobody come in here and just say call God randomly, but it was just cool," Tahaad Pettiford said. "Everybody started catching up."