Call God! Auburn's new celebration

If you've been watching Auburn basketball this season, you've seen the players celebrate in an unusual way: acting like they are talking on the phone with their pinkie and thumb making the motion.
There's a reason for this, as we found out on Friday.
"We were in a weight room, and one of the trainers, Caleb, he just came in, and he said it, and it was just, it was funny to us because you don't just see nobody come in here and just say call God randomly, but it was just cool," Tahaad Pettiford said. "Everybody started catching up."
Indeed, it caught the players off guard at the time, but it became something that they started doing in practice. That translated into celebrations during games and has become the go-to for the No. 2 Tigers this season.
"He just started it," Miles Kelly said. " It stands for 'call God,' so that's why we throw it up and go to the sky with it. Then we kind of changed it to 'call Him,' so it started with that."
It has certainly caught on, taking over for the "too small" expression that took basketball by storm over the past few years. And it also serves as a bonding thing for a team that is extremely close.
"Everybody on this team is revolved around God and having a relationship with God," Kelly said. "So that's a big part of why everybody is doing it."