An Auburn legend is coming home.

Former tailback Carnell Williams, the program's career leader in touchdowns, has accepted an offer to become the Tigers' newest assistant coach. A formal announcement is expected to be made later today.

The Gadsden native spent two seasons coaching at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., before moving last fall to the Birmingham Iron of the newly formed Alliance of American Football.

Naturally, Williams is expected to coach the Tigers' running backs.



He signed with Auburn in 2001 and spent parts of four seasons as the team's primary tailback. After a strong freshman season highlighted by a 41-carry, 167-yard effort in a win at Georgia, Williams' sophomore season was derailed by a broken leg suffered at Florida in 2002. He returned to full health ahead of the 2003 season and put together a pair of All-SEC seasons. Williams was named an All-America after a senior season that saw him rush for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns while collaborating with Ronnie Brown in the backfield.

Williams was the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and later won Rookie of the Year for Tampa Bay after rushing for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns during the 2005 season. Knee injuries dogged Williams during the next six seasons; he retired after the 2011 season with 4,038 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams later returned to Auburn and completed coursework for a sociology degree in December 2014. He landed his first coaching gig in 2016 as a graduate assistant at Division II West Georgia, then spent two seasons working with running backs at the IMG Academy.