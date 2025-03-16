Belyeu slams VU

AUBURN | Cody Bowker had Auburn’s number. Vanderbilt’s bullpen did not. Cade Belyeu hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to give the 23rd-ranked Tigers a 7-6 series-clinching win over the 13th-ranked Commodores Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. “I took a terrible swing on the first pitch,” said Belyeu. “Then I was trying to lock in as much as I could. I saw the spin out of his hand on that last pitch and got a good swing off. I really blacked out after that. It was a crazy moment.”

Belyeu connects on a grand slam in the eighth inning. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Auburn improves to 16-4 overall and 2-1 in the SEC. Belyeu’s slam came on a two-out, 0-2 pitch and sailed 422 feet over the right field wall. “If he ever gets to the plus side, it just travels. He has great power,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I knew it. The timing of it makes you wonder, ‘Is it really going out?’ But as soon as he got it and it got up, I’ve seen him get that swing off, it goes.” Belyeu’s third home run of the season comes a month and two days after his mother, Staci, passed away from cancer early in the morning of Opening Day. Belyeu played later that day and hit a home run against Holy Cross. “My mom, she meant the world to me,” said Belyeu. “I think about her every single day and night. She’ll always be with me no matter what. She’s God’s little angel now. I love her and look up to her. She’s my hero.”