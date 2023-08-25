OPP, Ala. — It was good to be back for J'Marion Burnette. The Auburn running back commit finally got back to doing what he loves Thursday night, after his junior season was cut short last year by an injury. He didn't play much, seeing that Andalusia cruised to a 42-8 victory over Opp, but Burnette was just happy to be out there. "Feels great," Burnette said. "To be honest, first play I was nervous because the play I got hurt on just ran through my head consistently. But after the first play, I’m good."

J'Marion Burnette scored a touchdown Thursday night for Andalusia. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Burnette started at running back, putting up close to 40 yards rushing in the first quarter, including a 32-yard rushing touchdown to put Andalusia up 14-0. "I had great blockers up front, we’re just gonna keep making plays," Burnette said. Once the Bulldogs' lead extended beyond 20 in the second quarter, Burnette took to the sideline for the remainder of the contest. Meanwhile, when it comes to his Auburn commitment, things couldn't be better. "It’s going great," Burnette said. "We’re on a good track, we’re doing real good in the class. We’re just building right now." Auburn is still without an offensive lineman commit, but Burnette is specifically targeting Santa Ana, Calif., native DeAndre Carter to join the Tigers' 2024 class. Carter will decide between Auburn, Texas and Michigan State on Sept. 3. "Just keep trying to get the best at Auburn," Burnette said. "We want the best."