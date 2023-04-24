Jay G. Tate returns as host for a rare, unfiltered discussion with several Bunker legends who made the trip down to Orange Beach for the Bunker Beach Retreat.

Bunker luminaries on the mic include our festival host Chip Chip plus appearances from VooDoo Wing Company co-founder Michael D. (last name redacted), Number Nineteen, MobileAlum, Hornacious, TonyFinn, Lockedon and BinOBA as a background voice of reason and season.

We discuss basketball recruiting and what happens next from a football personnel perspective. Auburn folks want answers! And we attempt to give them some.

As always, our show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company. Check them out at one of their great locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Las Vegas, Florence, Charlotte. Coming soon to the Huntsville/Madison area as well.