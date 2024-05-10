"The shortness on the mound, absolutely haven’t been able to lock it down has kinda been the story of this season,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “It’s so hard to explain and so far behind the curve of our peers.”

The loss officially eliminates Auburn from postseason play as they fall to 23-25 overall and 4-21 in the SEC.

Auburn’s bullpen gave up nine runs including four in the eighth inning as Missouri stormed back from a five-run deficit for a 12-11 win Friday night at Taylor Stadium in the series opener.

Parker Carlson (3-2) took the loss allowing four runs on five hits in the eighth. John Armstrong allowed two runs on two hits in 2.0 innings and Dylan Watts three runs, one earned, in 0.2 innings.

In all, four AU relief pitchers combined to allow nine runs, seven earned, on nine hits, three walks, two hit batters and three wild pitches.

Auburn scored six runs in the seventh to take an 11-6 lead, which included a two-RBI double by Eric Guevara and a three-RBI triple by Ike Irish.

As has been the case for most of the season, Auburn didn’t handle the success well as Armstrong walked the first batter and hit the second in the bottom to the seventh, and both came around to score.

All for of Mzzou’s runs in the eighth came with two outs on three consecutive singles followed by a three-RBI double.

Missouri’s three runs in the fifth came on two singles, two walks, three wild pitches and an error by shortstop Cooper Weiss.

After stranding two runners in each of the first two innings, Caden Green lined a two-out, two-run double into right-center to get Auburn on the board.

Auburn struck for three more in the fourth on solo home runs by Chris Stanfield, Irish and Cooper McMurray. AU had two runners thrown out at second base in the inning, however, costing two runs.

AU starter Tanner Bauman allowed three runs, two earned, on for hits in 4.0 innings.

Irish was 3 of 5 with four RBI while McMurray, Green and Guevara had two RBI apiece.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be streamed on SECN+/ESPN+.