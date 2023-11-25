AUBURN | It was a brutal finish for Auburn. As brutal as they come at Jordan-Hare Stadium. A muffed punt, which Alabama converted to a touchdown pass on 4th and 31 gave the 8th-ranked Tide a 27-24 win over the Tigers in the 88th Iron Bowl. “It stinks to not get the win tonight. We didn’t play good enough in the critical moments,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It’s a lot of hurt in that locker room, and it stinks. Our kids gave themselves a chance to win the Iron Bowl tonight, and it’s going to stick with us for a while.”

Bond makes the game-winning catch in the corner of the South end zone. (John Reed/USA Today images)

After extended its lead to 24-20 on a 21-yard field goal by Alex McPherson, Auburn responded with two consecutive 3-and-outs on defense. But on UA’s final punt, Koy Moore fell over backwards trying to catch the ball at the 30-yard line and UA recovered the muff. On the final drive, UA was able to convert a 4th and 1 at the 8-yard line but a fumbled snap pushed it back to a 26-yard line and then an illegal forward pass made it 4th and goal at the 31. UA quarterback Jalen Milroe stood in the pocket as AU rushed two and dropped nine. After scanning the field for what felt like an eternity, Milroe lofted a pass into the left corner of the end zone. Isaiah Bond managed to separate from AU cornerback D.J. James and make a leaping catch. “Heartbreaking. I don’t think anything on this team wanted it more. Me personally, I’d probably cut off a few toes to win this game,” said senior safety Jaylin Simpson. “It hurts real deep. It’s going to hurt for a while.” Auburn took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter as Payton Thorne connected with Ja’Varius Johnson on a 27-yard touchdown. The TD was set up by a 37-yard pass from Thorne to Johnson. After completing just 2 of 10 passes in the first half, Thorne bounced back to complete 4 of 7 for 73 yards and a touchdown in the second. He also rushed for 61 yards on eight carries after the break.