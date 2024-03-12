“I just hope we can stay there for a few days,” Pearl told the Auburn Network. “I told the team we’re three wins away from another SEC Championship.”

Three of those have come in 10 years under Bruce Pearl and he’s aiming to add to that total this weekend.

The 12th-ranked Tigers finished the regular season 24-7 overall and 13-5 in the conference, in four-way tie for second place. AU will be the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville and receive a two-round bye.

“You only got to win three to win it all,” said Pearl. “The hardest game to win will be the first one. It always is. So what my staff will do, we’ll prepare for the first game. But we’ll also peek at what’s in front of us on the road to the championship.”

All 24 of AU’s wins were by double digits and AU enters the postseason winners of four of its final five games including Saturday’s 92-78 win over Georgia. AU had an impressive 29 assists on 33 made baskets against the Bulldogs.

“This team has done very, very well. I’m very proud of them,” said Pearl. “To be 13-5 in the league this year just speaks to the commitment here at Auburn, speaks to our ability to win at home and we had a winning road record in the SEC. That’s hard to do.

“This team has definitely checked off some boxes. Now, what do we got from this point forward? Who’s going to be able to step up? Our young point guards have to continue to play better defensively and be impactful.”

Auburn will play Friday at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

AU's side of the bracket includes 12 seed Arkansas and 13 seed Vanderbilt, which play Wednesday, and 5 seed South Carolina, which plays the winner Thursday.