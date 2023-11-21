He needs 12 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.

Jones, an FIU transfer, is averaging 8.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He’s shooting .538 (7-13) from 3-point range and has also made 8 of 10 free throws.

AUBURN | Denver Jones is off to a good start at Auburn. Bruce Pearl maintains it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“I think Denver’s got real upside,” said Pearl of his junior shooting guard. “I think you’ve seen some things from him. He’s working harder defensively than he ever has before.

“When you have to work harder in a system defensively, then your offensive rhythm sometimes can be different because he’s used to kinda resting on defense and saving it for offense.”

After a slight groin injury last Wednesday, Jones was limited to two points on 1 of 5 shooting in a win over Notre Dame Thursday night. He bounced back with 12 points in 21 minutes in a win over St. Bonaventure Friday night as the Tigers won Legends Classic championship for the second time in the last five years.

“He’s also in a situation where when he was at (FIU) or in junior college, half the offense was designed to get him a shot,” said Pearl. “That’s not our offense. There’s way more sharing of the ball. So getting used to that is something that’s going to be a bit of an adjustment.”

Off to a 3-1 start, Auburn hosts Alabama A&M Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the season with road losses at North Alabama and Lipscomb.

The Tigers have a 36-0 record against SWAC teams.

“Alabama A&M plays in a league with some real competitive teams,” said Pearl. “Look no further when Jackson State, picked in the lower half of that league, went to Missouri and beat them.

“Last year, this Alabama A&M lost by six at Vandy. They’re capable, they’re deep, they’re well coached.”

Tip-off at Neville Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.